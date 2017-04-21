Second Admiral Nurse brings care and support

A specialist nursing scheme to help families affected by dementia has been expanded.

Charlotte Willoughby has joined the Wakefield Admiral Nurse service, which helps people with the condition and provides practical and emotional support for their loved ones.

She will help people in the Castleford area after becoming the district’s second Admiral Nurse thanks to a huge campaign to get more help for people affected.

Sheila Wainwright raised thousands of pounds to raise awareness of the help needed following the death of her husband John from Alzheimer’s.

Her successful campaign saw the district’s first Admiral Nurse, Matthew Burns, appointed in 2015.

Admiral Nurses not only care for people living with dementia but also offer advice and support to families coping with the failing health of loved ones.

Mrs Wainwright, of Woolley, launched her campaign after struggling to get help when John was diagnosed with the illness.

She said: “I discovered the huge lack of support available for carers.

“I rang Admiral Nursing Direct when I was at the end of my tether and it is no exaggeration to say that the nurse I spoke to saved my life.

“Wakefield’s first Admiral Nurse Matthew does sterling work supporting local families affected by dementia and I’m delighted that Charlotte is joining him to support even more families face dementia.

“There has been incredible support for Admiral Nurses from people across Wakefield and this appointment is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

Wakefield’s Admiral Nurses are paid for jointly by South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation trust and Dementia UK.

An ongoing fundraising campaign is being supported by community groups around the district.

Julie Allen, business development officer at Dementia UK, said: “It’s fabulous to have another Admiral Nurse in Wakefield. We believe that everyone who needs the support of a specialist dementia nurse should get one.

“That’s why we have been working hard with local fundraisers and South West Yorkshire Partnership Foundation Trust to increase the number of nurses in Wakefield.” A specialist nursing scheme to help families affected by dementia has been expanded.

Admiral Nurse Charlotte Willoughby: “I’m excited about joining the trust and supporting families and carers in Castleford.

“When you are caring for a loved one with dementia it can sometimes be challenging to stay positive.

“The trust’s mission is to help people reach their potential and live well in their community so the kind of support Admiral Nurses offer is very important to help everyone involved stay healthy and cope with changes to their lives.”

Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse helpline is open between 9am-9pm on weekdays.

For advice call 0800 888 6678 or e-mail direct@dementiauk.org