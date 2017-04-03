Heath Common Fair at Easter has been cancelled

An Easter Fair which draws hundreds of people to rides and entertainment at Heath Common has been cancelled.

The event was to be staged over the weekend of April 14 but its organisers at the Yorkshire Showman’s Guild have announced it will not go ahead.

On its Facebook page the organisation said not enough people had applied to take part in the fair.

It said: “Unfortunately there will be no Heath Common Easter Fair in Wakefield this year.

“It would not be feasible to run it. Probably one of the oldest longest established fairs in West Yorkshire. It’s extremely disappointing to see it no longer being held.”

It is only the second time the event, which includes rides, funfair attractions and food stalls, has been cancelled at Easter since the Second World War.

In 2013 heavy snow forced the organisers to move the fair to August.