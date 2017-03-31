Heather in the running to be crowned the UK’s most terrible cook

Heather Haigh, from Ossett, put her culinary skills to the test with amusing results as she attempted to bake a cake masterpiece.

The story unfolds as the aspiring baker entered a photo of her cake into the ‘foodie faux pas’ photo competition launched by tastecard, the UK’s largest dining club. Tastecard launched the competition to find the nation’s most disastrous cooking catastrophes.

MASTERCHEF? Heather attempted a Lion King cake for her friend's grandson.

Heather submitted an image of the cake she was trying to create for her friend’s grandson.

The little boy is five and a huge fan of Lion King however the cake didn’t quite go to plan and was deemed too scary for the children.

Heather said: “I’d stupidly mentioned to my friend that I was trying to learn cake decorating and ended up volunteering myself as baker.

“The little boy was turning five and was Lion King obsessed! I think I had far too much faith in my abilities. The cake was proclaimed too weird and scary for the children so the adults ended up eating it in private later that day, it did taste OK!”

Matt Turner, Founder and CEO of tastecard, SAID: “We’ve had a great time looking through the foodie faux pas competition entries. There are some complete disasters in there, but I applaud people, including Heather for giving it a go!”

