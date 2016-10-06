Help us find the Wakefield Pub of the Year 2016

We are looking to find the Best Pub of 2016.
We all have different ideas about what makes the perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house, comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.
We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016. Entries will be printed in-paper for two weeks so you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in tomorrow’s Wakefield Express to us at the address given, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to vote for.
Closing date for nominations is 10am on Friday, October 22, 2016.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons which are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
01: Anglers Retreat, Ferry Top Lane, Wakefield
02. Black Horse, 102/104 Westgate, Wakefield
03. British Oak Inn, 661 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield
04. Elephant & Castle, 109 Westgate, Wakefield
05. Fernandes Brewery Tap & Bier Keller, The Old Malthouse, 5 Avison Yard, Wakefield
06. Fox & Hounds, 672 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam
07. George & Dragon, 257 Barnsley Road, Flockton
08. Harry’s Bar, 107b Westgate, Wakefield
09. Henry Boons, 130 Westgate, Wakefield
10. Inns of Court Hotel, 22 King Street, Wakefield
11. Junction Inn, Market Place, Normanton
12. New Union, 2-4 Almsgate, Wakefield
13. Ossett Brewery Tap, 2 The Green, Ossett
14. Reflections, 29 Westgate, Wakefield
15. The Admiral Duncan, 100 Thornes Lane, Wakefield
16. The Bay Horse Inn, 42/44 Bradford Road, East Ardsley
17. The Black Swan, 4 Silver Street, Wakefield
18. The Boot & Shoe, 27 High Street, Gawthorpe
19. The Brewers Pride, Low Mill Road, Ossett
20. The British Oak, 407 Westerton Road, Wakefield
21. The Castle, 343 Barnsley Road, Sandal
22. The Cricketers Arms, 22 Cluntergate, Horbury
23. The Crown, 253 Batley Road, Alverthorpe
25. The Fleece, High Street, Horbury
26. The Gate, 60 Northgate, Wakefield
27. The Graziers Inn, 116 Aberford Road, Stanley
28. The Harewood Arms, 101 Kirkgate, Wakefield
29. The Kettlethorpe, Deffer Road, Wakefield
30. The Kings Arms, Heath Common, Wakefield
31. The Kings Arms, 37 New Street, Horbury
32. The Magnet, 75 Cross Lane, Wakefield
33. The New Albion, 2 Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield
34. The New Inn, 419 Denby Dale Rd East, Durkar
35. The New Pot Oil, Wrenthorpe Road, Wrenthorpe
36. The New Wheel Inn, 145 Wrenthorpe Road, Wrenthorpe
37. The Nightingale Inn, Newton Lane, Outwood
38. The Old Halfway House, 141 Westfield Road, Horbury
39. The Old Malt Shovel, 270 Wakefield Road, Ossett
40. The Park Tavern, Park Square, Ossett
41. The Pledwick Well Inn, 434 Barnsley Road, Wakefield
42. The Queen, 547 Leeds Road, Outwood
43. The Rainbow, 40 Lower Warrengate, Wakefield
44. The Robin Hood, 10 Church Road, Altofts
45. The Star Inn, Batley Road, Kirkhamgate
46. The Star Inn, 211 Netherton Lane, Netherton
47. The Sun Inn, 719 Leeds Road, Lofthouse
48. The Travellers Inn, 12 Lake Lock Road, Stanley
50.The Waggon & Horses, 42 Lake Lock Rd, Stanley
51. The Wagon, Westgate, Wakefield
52. The Walnut Tree, Barnsley Road, Wakefield
53. The Waterloo Inn, 101 Westgate End, Wakefield
54. The Wharfside, Thornes Lane Wharf, Wakefield
55. The Wheatsheaf, 57 Lake Lock Road, Wakefield
56. The Wheel Inn, 382 Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe
57. The White Hart, 77 Westgate End, Wakefield
58. The White Horse Inn, 49 West Lane, Sharlston
59. The Woodman Inn, 689 Leeds Road, Outwood
60. Thorn Tree Inn, 15 Queen Street, Ossett