Help us fund the Wakefield Pub of the Year 2016

We are looking to find the Best Pub of 2016.

We all have different ideas about what makes the perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house, comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.

We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016. Entries will be printed in-paper for two weeks so you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in tomorrow’s Wakefield Express to us at the address given, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to vote for.

Closing date for nominations is 10am on Friday, October 22, 2016.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons which are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

01: Anglers Retreat, Ferry Top Lane, Wakefield

02. Black Horse, 102/104 Westgate, Wakefield

03. British Oak Inn, 661 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield

04. Elephant & Castle, 109 Westgate, Wakefield

05. Fernandes Brewery Tap & Bier Keller, The Old Malthouse, 5 Avison Yard, Wakefield

06. Fox & Hounds, 672 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam

07. George & Dragon, 257 Barnsley Road, Flockton

08. Harry’s Bar, 107b Westgate, Wakefield

09. Henry Boons, 130 Westgate, Wakefield

10. Inns of Court Hotel, 22 King Street, Wakefield

11. Junction Inn, Market Place, Normanton

12. New Union, 2-4 Almsgate, Wakefield

13. Ossett Brewery Tap, 2 The Green, Ossett

14. Reflections, 29 Westgate, Wakefield

15. The Admiral Duncan, 100 Thornes Lane, Wakefield

16. The Bay Horse Inn, 42/44 Bradford Road, East Ardsley

17. The Black Swan, 4 Silver Street, Wakefield

18. The Boot & Shoe, 27 High Street, Gawthorpe

19. The Brewers Pride, Low Mill Road, Ossett

20. The British Oak, 407 Westerton Road, Wakefield

21. The Castle, 343 Barnsley Road, Sandal

22. The Cricketers Arms, 22 Cluntergate, Horbury

23. The Crown, 253 Batley Road, Alverthorpe

25. The Fleece, High Street, Horbury

26. The Gate, 60 Northgate, Wakefield

27. The Graziers Inn, 116 Aberford Road, Stanley

28. The Harewood Arms, 101 Kirkgate, Wakefield

29. The Kettlethorpe, Deffer Road, Wakefield

30. The Kings Arms, Heath Common, Wakefield

31. The Kings Arms, 37 New Street, Horbury

32. The Magnet, 75 Cross Lane, Wakefield

33. The New Albion, 2 Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield

34. The New Inn, 419 Denby Dale Rd East, Durkar

35. The New Pot Oil, Wrenthorpe Road, Wrenthorpe

36. The New Wheel Inn, 145 Wrenthorpe Road, Wrenthorpe

37. The Nightingale Inn, Newton Lane, Outwood

38. The Old Halfway House, 141 Westfield Road, Horbury

39. The Old Malt Shovel, 270 Wakefield Road, Ossett

40. The Park Tavern, Park Square, Ossett

41. The Pledwick Well Inn, 434 Barnsley Road, Wakefield

42. The Queen, 547 Leeds Road, Outwood

43. The Rainbow, 40 Lower Warrengate, Wakefield

44. The Robin Hood, 10 Church Road, Altofts

45. The Star Inn, Batley Road, Kirkhamgate

46. The Star Inn, 211 Netherton Lane, Netherton

47. The Sun Inn, 719 Leeds Road, Lofthouse

48. The Travellers Inn, 12 Lake Lock Road, Stanley

50.The Waggon & Horses, 42 Lake Lock Rd, Stanley

51. The Wagon, Westgate, Wakefield

52. The Walnut Tree, Barnsley Road, Wakefield

53. The Waterloo Inn, 101 Westgate End, Wakefield

54. The Wharfside, Thornes Lane Wharf, Wakefield

55. The Wheatsheaf, 57 Lake Lock Road, Wakefield

56. The Wheel Inn, 382 Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe

57. The White Hart, 77 Westgate End, Wakefield

58. The White Horse Inn, 49 West Lane, Sharlston

59. The Woodman Inn, 689 Leeds Road, Outwood

60. Thorn Tree Inn, 15 Queen Street, Ossett