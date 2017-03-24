Help us to bring back much-loved community bonfire

A campaign to bring back the Thornes Park bonfire and fireworks display has gained support from the community.

The Friends of Clarence, Holmfield and Thornes parks (CHaTs), supported by the Express, have launched a fundraising drive to put the event back at the heart of the city’s calendar.

The long-standing celebration, which attracts tens of thousands of people, was axed in a cost-cutting move by Wakefield Council last year.

CHaTs chairman Ian Deighton said: “We have had a lot of positive reaction. A lot of people have been in touch to say that they are behind us. What we really need are some key sponsors to help make the event happen.

“People acknowledge that they want something like this in Wakefield - there’s no alternative community bonfire on this scale where people can go.

“It’s good for the park too - it’s one of the major events that is held here and it brings people together to have fun in a safe and controlled environment.

“We are encouraging anyone who can support us to come forward and help us bring the bonfire back.”

The campaign has been supported by Wakefield MP Mary Creagh, local councillors and Melvyn Eddy Funfairs.

The council said it would look at working with CHaTs and partners on the event, if enough money was raised to pay for it.

We are calling on local businesses to get behind the event and offer donations, sponsorship or their services. Anyone interested can contact Mr Deighton on 01924 314222 or email info@chatparks.org.uk