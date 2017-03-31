Help us to bring back our bonfire

We are calling on businesses to help us bring back the Thornes Park bonfire and fireworks display for the community to enjoy.

The Friends of Clarence, Holmfield and Thornes parks (CHaTs), supported by the Express, are looking for organisations to sponsor the event, which attracts tens of thousands of people.

We want to send Guy Fawkes night out with a bang again this year, after the celebration was axed in a cost-cutting move by Wakefield Council last year.

CHaTs chairman Ian Deighton said: “What we really need is to get a major sponsor established and we can then go out to the public and ask for individual donations.

“The event is one of the biggest in the Wakefield calendar.

“It’s the only organised display in the city and it is valued by many people. It would be lovely for a business to be associated with it and to support it.”

The campaign to raise funds for the event has also been backed by Wakefield MP Mary Creagh, local councillors and Melvyn Eddy Funfairs.

Ms Creagh said: “The annual bonfire and fireworks show is a highlight in Wakefield’s calendar, bringing together thousands of local residents.”

The council said it would look at working with CHaTs and partners on the event, if enough money was raised to pay for it.

Anyone who can offer donations, sponsorship of their services is asked to contact Mr Deighton on 01924 314222 or email info@chatparks.org.uk