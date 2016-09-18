Hepworth joins forces with fashion designer

The Hepworth Wakefield has teamed up with a contemporary fashion designer on a major new exhibition for spring 2017.

Disobedient Bodies by Jonathan Anderson will combine a selection of sculptures by artists such as Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore with notable fashion pieces and objects of craft and design.

The Thinleys 2015.

The work will explore the way in which the human form has been reconceived by artists and designers across the 20th and 21st centuries.

Anderson will collaborate with Tom Emerson and Stephanie Macdonald from 6a architects.

Hepworth director Simon Wallis said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with one of the world’s most talented contemporary fashion designers and a leading architectural practice to show our collection in an unconventional and innovative way.

“This ambitious exhibition was born out of Jonathan’s genuine and long-standing passion for modern art twinned with his experiments with nongendered clothing.”

Jonathan Anderson.

Disobedient Bodies: J.W.Anderson at The Hepworth Wakefield runs from March 18 to June 18, 2017. A programme of talks and events will be announced later this year.