Here's how you can get a discount on your Wetherspoons bill tomorrow

Pub chain Wetherspoons is offering all customers 7.5 per cent off food and drink on September 20.
The one-day-only discount is part of a campaign by Wetherspoons to permanently lower the price of VAT.
They're highlighting the issue by holding a 'protest' on Tax Equality Day to demonstrate how prices could be reduced by a change in the laws.
A regular £10 bill will be £9.25 tomorrow.
The chain hopes that a reduction in VAT will create jobs and boost growth in the food and drink sector.
All Wetherspoons pubs in England will be taking part in the promotion.
