Here’s your last chance to nominate a hero volunteer

It’s the last chance to nominate your favourite selfless volunteer for receive some well-deserved recognition.

The deadline for the Community Heroes initiative is fast approaching - and residents are being urged to make sure that unpaid workers do not miss out. The closing date in this Monday, April 17.

The initiative has been organised by the Community Foundation for Wakefield District, in partnership with the Express.

Sir Rodney Walker, president of the foundation, said: “I believe it is important to recognise the importance of volunteering which, although it has always been a feature of our society, is now becoming more and more important as public investment in our communities becomes more difficult.”

Recently, the community foundation has been helping local volunteer-led organisations by distributing £19,631 from the final tranche of 2015-2017 Comic Relief funding for Wakefield. The five beneficiaries were Eastmoor Community Gardens, Wakefield Whirlwinds Wheelchair Basketball Club, Groundwork, Wakefield, St Catherine’s Church and Urban Dance Theory, pictured.

The winners will be announced at an awards evening at Unity Works, Westgate, on Friday, June 9.

After the closing date, an awards panel will then assess all the applications and finalise a shortlist.

Nominees must be unpaid volunteers, be delivering something extraordinary, regularly going beyond the call of duty and have a recognised track record in their activity. They must reside and/or work within the Wakefield district, be aged 16 or over and be nominated by an individual or organisation that they have been active with.

Visit www.wakefieldcf.org.uk/blog/2017/03/do-you-know-a-local-hero