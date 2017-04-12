‘High-end’ cannabis farm worth tens of thousands of pounds found in Wakefield

Cannabis plants worth tens of thousands of pounds have been discovered by police at a house in Eastmoor this week.

Three room full of plants were found when officers executed a search warrant.

The adult male occupant has been arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug and has been interviewed by officers.

A spokesman said: “We will always look to take drugs off our streets and ensure that there is nowhere safe for drug dealers to hide and ply their trade.

“Cannabis farms on this scale and of this sophistication are linked with serious and organised criminals, this isn’t a couple of plants to sell to his mates or smoke himself.

“With the high-end setup at the address this one farm had the potential to produce tens of thousands of pounds of cannabis every year funding the organised gangs of drug dealers that run them.”

Anyone with information about any suspected drug activity is encouraged to contact ourselves or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111