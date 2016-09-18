High flyers jump into Leeds city centre

Crew from a trampolinine park which is opening in Leeds later this month gave shoppers a high-flying performance over the weekend.

Team members from Oxygen Freejumping joined local gymnasts in Briggate, Leeds city centre, on Saturday to wow onlookers and passers-by with their gravity-defying displays – giving them a taste of what can be experienced at the new park.

The venue, on Kirkstall Road, will open to the public on Saturday, September 24.

Company spokesman David Stalker said: “We were so excited to bring Oxygen Freejumping to Leeds and show the people of the city what free jumping is all about.

“After recently opening parks across the north and seeing the excitement and anticipation on everyone’s faces, we can’t wait to get Leeds jumping.”