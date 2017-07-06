Historic gold ring found in Pontefract declared to be treasure

Treasure from the C16th has been unearthed in the Wakefield district.

Wakefield Coroner’s Court was told a post medieval gold finger ring was found on the outskirts of Pontefract last September, in a treasure trove inquest held this morning.

A metal detectorist was searching through a ploughed field in Badsworth when he made the find on September 14, the court was told.

The man, who has enjoyed metal detecting in his spare time since 2012, discovered the ring at around 10am that morning.

The court was told it was the first time he had visited the land and he was alerted to the treasure when his metal detector gave a beeping signal.

He searched through the earth with a spade and uncovered the ring.

In a statement admitted to the court, the man had said: “I was of the belief that the find must be of some significance.”

Jonathan Leach, the area coroner, also read aloud parts of a report produced by an assistant treasure registrar at the British Museum.

It said that the ring is believed to date back to the 16th or early 17th century.

The report said: “As the object is gold and is more than 300-years-old, it appears to meet the requirements of the 1996 treasure Act.”

The court was told that Pontefract Museum had expressed an interest in acquiring the ring.

Mr Leach concluded that the discovery was 'treasure'.