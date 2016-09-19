HMP Wakefield’s mulberry bush is shortlisted for ‘Tree of the Year’

A mulberry bush in a West Yorkshire prison has been shortlisted for ‘Tree of the Year.’

The bush, at HMP Wakefield, is thought to be the origin of the nursery rhyme Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush.

When the prison was a house of correction, women prisoners used to dance around the tree with their children, and invented the rhyme to keep the children amused.

Shortlists featuring 28 of the UK’s finest trees have been unveiled today by the Woodland Trust, from almost 200 nominations, as it seeks to find a tree of the year for England, Wales, Scotland and North Ireland.

A winner for each country will be selected by a public vote and they will go on to compete in the European tree of the year contest.

The winning tree in each country will benefit from a ‘Tree LC’ grant of £1,000, and any tree with more than 1,000 votes will get £500, which can be used to arrange a health check, provide education materials or hold a celebratory event.

The People’s Postcode Lottery is backing the competition.