Holidays cancelled after collapse of Monarch Airlines

People who booked flights and holidays with Monarch Airlines have had their trips cancelled after the collapse of the company.

The UK government is having to organise flights home for more than 100,000 people who are currently abroad after the administrators were called in early this morning.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has set up a dedicated website to help people affected - for advice click here

A 24-hour helpline is also available on 0300 303 2800.

Future flights from Leeds-Bradford Airport are among those cancelled after the demise of the company, which recorded a £291m pre-tax loss in its last accounts.

Chris Grayling, the government’s transport secretary, said: “This is a hugely distressing situation for British holidaymakers abroad and my first priority is to help them get back to the UK.

“That is why I have immediately ordered the country’s biggest ever peacetime repatriation to fly about 110,000 passengers who could otherwise have been left stranded abroad.

“This is an unprecedented response to an unprecedented situation. Together with the CAA, we will work around the clock to ensure Monarch passengers get the support they need.

“Nobody should underestimate the size of the challenge, so I ask passengers to be patient and act on the advice given by the CAA.”