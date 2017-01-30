Hollywood star films new movie on Yorkshire coast

A Hollywood actor has been spotted filming on location in a Yorkshire churchyard.

Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis has been spending the past week shooting scenes in the Whitby area, and on Friday was snapped in the village of Lythe by local photographer Glenn Kilpatrick.

The British-Irish actor was dressed in period costume for the untitled movie, which is believed to be about the fashion scene in 1950s London.

He is also said to have been spotted in Robin Hood's Bay and Staithes over the weekend, and the shoot is expected to last until February.

Locals claim that fishing boats have been hired by the film crew and that historic cottages in Staithes will be used as locations. It is Day-Lewis's first big-screen project since 2012 hit Lincoln, which saw him win his third Best Actor gong.

The star is thought to be staying locally.