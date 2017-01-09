Home for troubled teenagers is given go-ahead

A care company in Wakefield has been given the green light to turn a large property into a home for troubled teenagers.

The large detached property on Bar Lane could see four youngsters living on site and two members of staff providing 24-hour care at any one time, after planners agreed to a change of use.

The owners of the property have agreed to sell to Horizon Care and Education Group Ltd, which then submitted the plans to Wakefield Council.

In a statement, operation director for Horizon, Barry Eannetta, said: “We provide support and guardianship for young people who have been adversely affected by circumstance and need a caring and secure place to live.

“Our homes are family-sized properties offering a welcoming and homely environment.”

Horizon says youngsters will spend on average between three and five years at the property, and will be actively encouraged to help in the running of the home.

No objections were raised against the plans.