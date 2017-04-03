Hooded males believed to have carried knife and screwdriver in West Yorkshire incident

Four males with their hoods up who were thought to be to be carrying a knife and a screwdriver threatened homeowners during a “distressing” incident.

Detectives in Kirklees are appealing for information following the offence in Holmfirth.

It occurred yesterday (Sunday) at a property on Greenfield Road at around 11.30pm.

Detective Constable Craig Foulkes of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victims, but thankfully no-one was injured.

“I would like to appeal to members of the public if they have any information about this incident, or recognise the description of either of the four men to come forward to assist with our investigation.”

The men entered the property and confronted the homeowners and were believed to be carrying a knife and a screwdriver.

The suspects threatened the victims, but eventually fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a white man with a tan, around 17-years-old, 5ft 6ins. He was wearing a dark grey Adidas hoody with the hood pulled tight around his face.

The second suspect is described as a white male, around 17/18-years-old, 6ft and he was wearing a black waterproof jacket with the hood up round his face.

The third suspect has been described as a white male, 5ft 6ins who was wearing a light grey waterproof hoody with his hood pulled up.

The final suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 6in and was wearing a blue waterproof coat with the hood up and wearing black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Huddersfield CID on101, quoting crime reference 13170149989.