Hotel and 1,400 homes plan for former Nestle site and chemical works

Up to 1,400 new homes and a hotel could be built on the site of a former chemical works in Castleford.

Outline plans have been submitted to Wakefield Council for the development at the old C6 works, formerly known as Hickson and Welch, and the nearby Nestle factory site on Wheldon Road.

The former chemical works.

The proposals include the 1,400 houses, a hotel, retail space, business space and community health, care and creche facilities.

David Frohnsdorff of developer Castleford Riverside Regeneration Ltd said: “We believe the plans for this development will deliver much needed regeneration to this part of Castleford.

"There will be huge investment in the local economy and we believe the new population, which would be generated by the housing will benefit local businesses and services, positively impacting on the area for many years to come.”

The plans, drawn up by consultancy HOW Planning, also include the demolition of existing buildings at the site and remediation works.

The old Nestle factory.

Senior planner Rhian Smith said: "The application site has been acknowledged as key site for the wider regeneration of Castleford Town Centre and neighbouring residential area.

"It is ideally suited for the type of development being proposed and the plans put forward by our client will make a significant contribution to Wakefield’s housing growth target.”

