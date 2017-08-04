House builder begins work on £22m scheme for 157 new homes

Work on a multi-million pound development creating 560 new homes in Castleford has got underway.

Keepmoat Homes last week began the £22m first stage of the development and will build a total of 157 houses, at Micklefields, off Premier Way, over the next three years.

The company pledges to use local labour, offering employment and training opportunities for people in the area, and says it has already established links with Wakefield College.

Dan Crew, land and partnerships director for the Yorkshire West division of Keepmoat Homes, said: “Getting started on a new site is always one of the most exciting parts of housing delivery.

“We are now in a position to start utilising our strong relationships with the local schools and colleges to explore training and apprenticeship positions for young people and get them involved in transforming their neighbourhood at the earliest opportunity.

“It was great to have all partners on this project come together and celebrate us breaking ground.“

The homes will form part of the wider Flass Lane development, to include 560 houses, a family pub and commercial units.

Land owner Harworth Group was granted permission for the wider development by Wakefield Council in September last year.

The mixture of two, three and four bedroom apartments and houses are expected to be completed by December of 2020.