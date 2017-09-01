Housing plans for former retirement complex

The site of a former sheltered housing complex in Upton could see up to 23 new homes being built there.

An application has been submitted to transform the land occupied by the former Beacon House on Field Lane.

The applicant, Wakefield and District Housing Ltd (WDH), is looking to build a combination of three-bedroom semi-detached homes and two-bedroom bungalows.

Around 20 elderly residents had been living at Beacon House in 2014 when WDH announced its closure.