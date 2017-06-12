Housing staff in Wakefield take strike action

Staff at a housing charity have been on strike in a dispute with bosses over sickness and redundancy payments.

Around 80 people working for Foundation, which helps vulnerable people into accommodation, started a four-day strike on Tuesday.

The industrial action affected the organisation’s offices in Wakefield, Leeds, Kirklees, Calderdale and Scarborough.

Unison, which is representing the staff, claims its members with have their sick pay cut and redundancy entitlement reduced if proposals by Foundation go ahead.

Ian Hirst, a support worker and Unison steward, said: “Our members are not going to stand idly by and just take these cuts on the chin and are prepared to go on strike to defend their terms and conditions.”

ACAS had been involved in talks aimed at resolving the dispute. Foundation did not respond to a request for a comment.