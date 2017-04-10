How contactless payments could land drive-thru users with a £200 bill

Drivers could be fined up to £200 for using contactless payment via their mobile phone while at the wheel, a police force has warned.

New mobile phone laws which came into force last month mean anyone who touches their phone while the engine is running is breaking the law.

Therefore you could be breaking the law for using a smartphone to pay at a drive-through fast-food restaurant.

Police has advised people that they should switch off their engine when using contactless payment - or face a fine of up to £200.

As well as the fine, drivers can have six penalty points imposed on their licence if they use their phone while driving.

A spokeswoman said: “We have got to take a common sense approach, but ultimately the law states you shouldn’t use your phone with your engine running.”

Drivers are advised to switch off their engine and put the handbrake on if paying using the phone - or just use a contactless card.