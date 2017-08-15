Huddersfield University student choked girlfriend unconscious before inflicting facial injuries

A student suffered fractured facial bones when she was choked unconscious and had her head banged against the floor by her violent partner, a court heard.

Elliot Beckwith, 21, attacked his girlfriend after the couple spent the evening arguing.

Leeds Crown Court heard Beckwith flew into a rage and punched the victim repeatedly in the face then squeezed so tightly she lost consciousness.

Beckwith attacked her for a second time by banging her head against the floor before he called for police and an ambulance.

As they waited for emergency services to arrive, he told her: “That’s it now, I won’t be a teacher or anything thanks to you.”

The court heard Beckwith and the victim were final year students at Huddersfield University when the attack took place on April 4 this year.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said the couple had been in a volatile relationship for around a year before the incident.

Earlier in the evening the couple had rowed while they were at a nightclub where she slapped Beckwith and threw a drink over him.

Beckwith went home but she followed him and the argument continued at the property

Miss Pearson said she slapped Beckwith again and his mobile phone was smashed during a struggle.

The prosecutor said the damage to the phone was the “catalyst” for Beckwith turning violent.

She said: “He was on top of her and strangled her around the neck.

“He applied so much force that she passed into unconsciousness.”

The court heard the victim suffered fractures to facial bones and was left with scarring to her ear.

Miss Pearson said she had also suffered psychological trauma which affected her studies.

Beckwith, of Lingwell Gate Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Christopher Styles, mitigating, said Beckwith had no previous convictions and was ashamed of what he had done.

Mr Styles said the incident happened at a time when he was suffering from mental health problems.

Beckwith was given a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was made the subject of a five-month curfew, ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work and take part in a 20 activity programme which includes attending a domestic violence programme.

Beckwith was also made the subject of a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim.

Recorder Simon Jackson, QC, said: “I have taken the view that because of your mental health issues it is appropriate to draw back from immediate custody.

“This course does not in any way seek to minimise the seriousness of your offending.

“No violence is acceptable. No violence against women in acceptable.

“You can’t undo what you savagely did to that woman, but steps might be taken so that you do not behave like that again.”