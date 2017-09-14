Huge five stone marrow steals village show

A five stone marrow and a range of delicious baked goodies were among the highlights of this year’s Wrenthorpe Show.

The annual event attracted 478 entries in fruit, vegetable and floral classes as well as in the popular photography and baking categories.

The best in category trophies were awarded to Kevin McGuire, John Warwick, Roy Mitchell, Sam Megaw, Elaine Rank, Brian Healey, Hugh McKee and Kate Honeyman.

Michelle Everett, from Wrenthorpe Show Committee, said: “The show as a great success and the wet weather didn’t deter people attending, including Coun David Dews.

“This years’ entries, at 478, were up on previous years. There was a warm and friendly atmosphere as the community congregated to view the entries and congratulate the winners.

“There were some fantastic entries, one of the most memorable being a marrow weighing just over five stone in the heaviest marrow class.

“A big thank you goes to all the volunteers, sponsors and prize donators.”