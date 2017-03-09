'Huge haul' of knives, guns and 300 rounds of ammo handed into police

A record number of guns have been handed into police as part of a weapons amnesty launched by a father of three who was gunned down on the doorstep of his Leeds home.

Nearly 300 guns, knives and swords were handed in at police stations across West Yorkshire, after Christopher Wright who spent weeks in intensive care after the attack in April 2010, helped launch the initiative earlier this month.

They included 110 guns - up from 80 last year - as well as 158 knives and other bladed weapons and 29 lots of ammunition, equating to around 300 rounds.

The Hand in Your Weapons campaign, backed by the YEP, is the third annual amnesty to be run by West Yorkshire Police.

Last year’s resulted in 230 firearms and bladed items being handed in and destroyed.

Mr Wright said: “I am over the moon with the response. Clearly this will remove some of the potential danger and mean that t other families do not have to endure what we have.”

Mark Burns-Williamson and Angela Williams

This year Kirklees saw the most guns handed in - 32 - followed by Bradford with 29. Bradford saw the most weapons handed in - 70 - followed by Kirklees at 34.

Leeds saw 25 guns handed in and 30 weapons. Last month the city saw suspects arrested over the fatal shooting of Raheem Wilks, 19, and the unconnected stabbing of Irfan Wahid, 16.

West Yorkshire Police Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams said: "We are delighted with the response. Two weeks ago these items were in circulation and had the potential to fall into the wrong hands and harm our communities – now they are in our possession and will never be used for criminality.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "This is very positive and demonstrates just how valuable giving people the opportunity to hand in weapons is. These weapons will now be disposed of safely, taking away any chance of them ever being used to commit a crime or ruin anyone’s life in the future.

"I would like to reiterate my appreciation and thanks to Christopher Wright for supporting this campaign which definitely contributed to its success.”

West Yorkshire Police is keen to hear from anyone with information about the illegal possession of firearms including ammunition and are seeking help to identify "safe" houses where they may be held.

Dr Edward Impey, Director General and Master of the Armouries, said: “ We have been very pleased that once again the Royal Armouries was able to support West Yorkshire Police with this very important initiative and that the response from the community has been so positive.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or going to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.