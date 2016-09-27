Hundreds of jobs on offer at jobs fair

The latest Flair4Retail Jobs Fair is coming to Castleford, following the huge success of the first two events in Wakefield.

Snozone, inside Xscape Castleford, will host the event on Thursday. October 6 from 10am-4pm.

Along with providing the opportunity for jobseekers to apply for retail positions over the festive period, there will be employers advertising vacancies in administrative roles and warehousing.

The Jobs Fairs will also include advice on interview techniques and support from Jobcentre Business Advisers and Work Coaches, helping people take advantage of the opportunities on offer and answer any questions people may have.

More than 750 jobseekers attended the previous two events at The Ridings Shopping Centre and Trinity Walk, with more than 400 vacancies being advertised by over 250 businesses - including major high street brands.

Flair4Retail is a partnership between Wakefield Council, Jobcentre Plus, and leading retail businesses across the district. The latest event is organised in partnership with Snozone, Wakefield College and Interserve.

Coun Peter Box CBE, Leader of Wakefield Council and Ian Hunter, West Yorkshire District Manager, Jobcentre Plus will open the event.

Coun Box said: “The Flair4Retail Christmas Jobs Fairs have been extremely successful so far, and we hope that our latest event at Castleford will support even more people to find work ahead of the Christmas period.”

Ian Hunter said: “Events that bring both businesses and jobseekers together like this are a great way to ensure local people can get local jobs. The Flair4retail Christmas jobsfairs are a great example of everyone coming together to link the people without job to the jobs without people.”

In Flair4Retail’s first four months, more than 40 jobs were advertised and over 400 people registered their CVs in the talent pool. Both figures are expected to significantly increase over the coming months, as the festive season approaches and more retailers and jobseekers hear about the website.

For more information about Flair4Retail, visit www.flair4retail.co.uk