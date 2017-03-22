Hunt for violent armed men who carried out town centre attack

A man has been left with serious injuries after being violently assaulted by a gang of armed men.

The incident took place on Wellington Street in Dewsbury town centre at around 10am this morning.

A police spokeswoman said: “A male was attacked by a group of men with weapons.

“The suspects fled the scene in a grey car.”

Emergency services were called to the scene and the victim was taken to Pinderfields Hospital.

Enquiries into the attack are ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 431 of Wednesday, March 22.