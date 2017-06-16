Hurricane over Horbury Show

A hurricane fighter plane is set to fly over Horbury Show next weekend.

The plane from the Battle of Britain memorial flight is to take to the skies over Carr Lodge Park on Sunday, June 25.

The timing of the flypast is yet to be confirmed and is subject to favourable weather conditions.

Bill Sutton, from show organisers Horbury and Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club, said: “As always there will be a good variety of entertainment for both adults and children with the main ring featuring local dance troupes and the very popular falconry display. A new feature will be ferret racing so there will be a chance for one or two to have a quick flutter.”

Each year the club tries to ensure there are activities that are free to watch or get involved in. This year budding circus performers and entertainers will have the opportunity to learn big top skills from experts. The Circus Skills area will be based close to the tennis courts. It is expected to be busy all day, so an early visit is recommended.

Later there will be a display of wheelchair basketball in the tennis court area and Professor Rabanti’s popular Punch and Judy show. There will also be a range of crafts, produce, and charity stalls, funfair style rides and inflatables, plus food and drink stalls. Horbury Victoria Brass Band will be playing close to the catering area.

Horbury Show is the main fundraiser for the local Rotary Club. All profits are paid into the club’s charitable trust which is supervised by the Charity Commissioners. During the past year more than £26,000 from the trust has been donated to good causes, individuals, and other charitable organisations. Many are based in Horbury and Ossett.