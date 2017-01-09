‘I should walk away - but I love it too much’

A beauty therapist has vowed to build her business from scratch after it was gutted in a late-night blaze.

Carys Barnes lost everything when her Kettlethorpe shop, Truffles Nail & Beauty, went up in flames causing £19,000 worth of damage.

The blaze started in the back room of the salon.

Such was the devastation that the single-storey building on Hendal Lane may have to be demolished.

But Miss Barnes, who has run the shop for more than four years, says it could be three months or more before any decision is made on the future of the council-owned unit and she wants to be up and running again by next week.

The 27-year-old said: “My boyfriend’s parents have said I can work out of their summer house, I don’t like just doing nothing.

“If the council says the shop will cost too much to repair and want to get rid of it, I would love to get a business loan and buy it off them.

“People say I should walk away but I love it here too much.

“I’ve worked really hard for what I’ve got and I’m not going to let it go.”

Fire crews from Wakefield and Ossett were called to the premises before midnight on Wednesday, December 28.

They were forced to break in through the roof to reach the fire, which is believed to have been started by an electrical fault in the back room before quickly destroying everything in its path.

Only the internal doors being closed saved the remainder of the building going up in flames, although everything was left heavily smoke damaged.

Miss Barnes said: “I had a client ring me saying it was on fire, I thought I was dreaming, I was just shell shocked.

“When I got here there was just smoke pouring out of the place. I’d just bought new furniture, now everything is gone.

“But the community has been amazing, everyone has offered to come and clear up or paint.”

Indeed, a number of suppliers have since offered discounts to help her get back on her feet.

Meanwhile, a Go Fund Me page has raked in more than £1,170 so far, including a £500 anonymous donation.

To donate, log onto www.gofundme.com/truffles-phoenix-rising