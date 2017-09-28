IN PICTURES: See footage and photographs of military aircraft over Wakefield district

Military aircraft spotted in the district skies yesterday caused quite a stir on social media.

Express readers reported seeing helicopters over Newton Hill, Stanley, Outwood, Eastmoor, Carlton and Castleford.

An RAF spokesman said one helicopter, caught on camera landing at Pinderfields Hospital, was an RAF Puma HC2 from 33 Squadron based at RAF Benson.

He said: "Helicopter landing sites are available across the UK and are widely publicised for use. The Royal Air Force utilises these for training on a regular basis.”

Readers said aircraft had also been spotted in Leeds.