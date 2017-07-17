Indian summer predicted as three months of hot weather could be on the way

The UK could be set to bask in three months of hot weather as an ‘African blast’ of hot air heads north to Britain.

Forecasters say the UK is likely to enjoy higher than average temperatures between July and September with highs of as much as 36 degrees predicted for the three month period

The first few days of this week will be unsettled with some areas experiencing showers, but following this, highs of around 30C will be reached in some parts of the country.

The Met Office’s prediction for July to September says: “The chances of a very hot summer are increased compared to normal, although relatively low overall.

“There is a shift in likelihood towards warmer-than-average conditions.

“For July-September, above-average temperatures are more probable than below-average.

“The probability UK average temperatures fall into the warmest of our five categories is 30 per cent. The coldest category is 10 per cent.”

And Brian Gaze, forecaster at The Weather Outlook, said: “Highs of 36C are on the cards this summer, with warm air expected to blow in from Africa. After a superb start to summer, bursts of heat ahead have the potential to be hot, hot, hot.

“A plume of very warm air could arrive from midweek, with temperatures approaching or exceeding 30C in the south.”