Inquest into Hemsworth crash death adjourned for criminal trial

The inquest into the death of a motorist in Hemsworth has been adjourned until a criminal trial has been completed.

Victor Watkins, 52, who was from the Pontefract area, died when his Peugeot collided with a Ford Focus on Hemsworth Road shortly before 12.30am on June 18, 2016.

A final post-mortem report showed that he died from multiple injuries.

Three of the four men in the Focus, all in their early 20s, suffered serious injuries.

During a short hearing at Wakefield Coroners’ Court this morning, Friday, September 15, assistant coroner John Hobson said that a defendant, Karl Junior Roberts, had been committed to Leeds Crown Court for a trial in relation to Mr Watkins’ death.

He added: “In view of that information provided, I hereby adjourn these proceedings pending the result of the criminal proceedings.”

Leeds Crown Court confirmed that Karl Junior Roberts, 23, of First Avenue, South Kirkby, is due to appear again in court on June 25, 2018.

He is facing four charges, including causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by dangerous driving while being over the specified limit of a controlled drug and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.