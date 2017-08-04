Investigation after cat 'dies in suspicious circumstances'

An investigation has been launched after reports of several cats being taken ill.

Police said they received a call from a resident on Catherine Street, Fitzwilliam on Tuesday to report that two of her cats had fallen ill and one had died "in suspicious circumstances".

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Sergeant David Lockwood of the Wakefield Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "The caller has reported there may be other cats in the area that have fallen ill but we are continuing to look into the full circumstances.

“I would encourage anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity in the area in the last couple of days or anyone who has any information to come forward.

“We would also encourage anyone who has their pets fall ill in suspicious circumstances to report it to officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170353362.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.