Investigation launched into cause of fire at old hospital building in Wakefield

An investigation is under way into the cause of a fire at the former Clayton Hospital site in Wakefield.

Six fire crews were called to the derelict building on Northgate in the city centre just before 6.30pm today.

Wakefield Fire Station’s watch manager Soren Johnston said the fire, although relatively small, had generated a significant amount of smoke.

Traffic on Northgate faced delays while the incident was dealt with.

A search of what the brigade described as the “vast” building was also carried out.

Crews from Wakefield, Dewsbury, Hunslet, Normanton, Cleckheaton and Rothwell attended the incident.

The hospital was opened in 1854 after former mayor Thomas Clayton donated buildings to the Wakefield General Dispensary, an organisation set up to provide healthcare for the poor.

It has been boarded up since being closed in 2012 by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.