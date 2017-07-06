Investigation underway after Allerton Bywater house fire

Fire crews are investigating after a blaze engulfed a house in Allerton Bywater.

Teams from Castleford, Garforth and Normanton fire stations were called to Hollinhurst in the village just before 1am yesterday morning.

Watch Commander David Smith of Castleford Station, said three people were inside the house.

They were alerted to the blaze by smoke alarms and got themselves out without injury.

He said: "The whole house was fully involved in the fire. The cause is still being looked at by the fire investigation team."