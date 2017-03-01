Investigation underway after mill fire

An investigation is underway after a blaze at an abandoned mill building.

Firefighters from Ossett, Wakefield and Dewsbury were called to Dudfleet Mill at Horbury Junction at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

They discovered a pallet and rubbish burning inside the mill.

Crews remained at the scene until around 7.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to reports of criminal damage at a disused building on Dudfleet Yard at around 6.40pm yesterday.

“Officers were called by the fire service after a fire had been lit inside the warehouse.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13170094620.