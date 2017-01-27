Investigation underway to determine cause of crash

An investigation is underway after a van crashed into the front of a house.

A police spokeswoman said officers were determining how the van came to collide with property, which has been left badly damaged.

Part of the outer and inner wall of the home, one of a row of six bungalows close to The Tap pub on The Green, Ossett, crumbled in the incident, which occurred at around 9.45am on Wednesday.

And a garden wall, with railings, was knocked over.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to reports a vehicle had “gone into the side of a building”.

Firefighters from Wakefield and Ossett also attended.

A spokesman for the Ossett crew said a man inside the house at the time had a lucky escape. He was shaken and attended to by paramedics.

The damaged bungalow was a Wakefield District Housing property.

Mark Trafford, WDH’s area manager said: “We have now secured the gentleman’s property to ensure it is safe and he is in alternative accommodation.

“We have carried out a structural assessment and will work to get the tenant back home as soon as possible, once it is repaired and safe to do so. We will of course support our tenant as much as we can.”