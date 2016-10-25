Iron Throne comes to Wakefield

One of the most famous chairs in TV history is coming to Yorkshire for the first time.

A replica of the iconic Iron Throne from hit HBO drama Game of Thrones will visit Trinity Walk shopping centre in Wakefield this Saturday (October 29).

The seat - made by prop designer Victoria McLean - is a regular at fan conventions around the world and has been signed by 30 members of the cast, including actors Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Mark Addy (King Robert Baratheon).

Shoppers can sit in the chair of power and have their photos taken free of charge.

“It goes without saying that we are massive fans, but there are millions of people across the UK alone who love this show. So to get to sit in a prop replica of the throne is a bit special and we hope people feel suitably royal! Over the years, there’s been a strong Yorkshire contingent in the cast so it’s nice to bring it to the county,” said Victoria.

The event runs from 10am-4pm.