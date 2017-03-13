Jack puts his best paw forward to claim prestigious prize at Crufts 2017.

It proved to be a day to remember for a Pontefract student after her five-year-old Papillon Jack put his best paw forward to claim a prestigious prize at Crufts 2017.

One of 22,000 happy, healthy dogs at Birmingham’s NEC for the world’s largest dog show, Jack made sure to take a starring role alongside handler Rachel Dutton as they walked away with the runner-up prize in the Young Kennel Club’s small agility ABC.

Presented by the Kennel Club, this year’s Crufts marked the 126th edition of the show, which attracts dogs and owners from all over the world as well as thousands of visitors over the course of the four days.

And after enjoying their own moment in the spotlight, New College Pontefract student Rachel could not be more delighted with Jack’s performance in the West Midlands.

“It feels very good. I expected to come nowhere and second place is brilliant,” said the 18-year-old.

“A lot of work has gone into this - training every weekend and hours and hours of work.

“Jack is very easy to work with, very loveable, very energetic, very determined and he’ll do anything you ask him to. He’s just such a lovely little dog.

“Crufts has been absolutely brilliant. The atmosphere is so energetic and it’s just lovely.”