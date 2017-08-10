Jet ski stolen from Knottingley

A jet ski has been stolen from a garage in Knottingley.
The Yamaha Waverunner GP1200 jet ski was on a purpose built trailer fitted with a distinctive orange winch rope.
It was taken overnight between 8pm on August 6 and 6am on August 7 from a property on Simpsons Lane.
The Pontefract and Knottingley Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Between the times and date stated, the garage has been entered and the complainant’s jet ski and trailer stolen by unknown person(s)."
The jet ski had a sticker of a grenade on the front. Its registration plate is K2 TBD.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 13170362088.
