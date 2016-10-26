Jobs on the way with new stores

The opening of two new shops as part of a £8.5m development will provide 100 new jobs in the run up to Christmas.

Developer Dearne Estates confirmed retailers Aldi and B&M would open shops ahead of the festive period, at the site of the former Crystal Springs factory in Featherstone.

Ben Ellis of developer Dearne Estates said: “We have been delighted with the progress on site and look forward to both Aldi and B&M opening this side of Christmas.

“This important £8.5m regeneration project will bring around 100 new jobs to the area.

“We are pleased that we have been able to deliver investment in the Featherstone area quickly. The new buildings are a significant improvement to the outlook of the site.”

The site at Wakefield Road has been vacant since 2003.

And Featherstone councillors said they hoped the new stores would mark the start of a new era for the town.

Coun Richard Taylor said: “We are going to have two major supermarkets now to complement Jack Fultons. People won’t have to go out of town to do their weekly shopping.

“With the amount of new housing going on here as well, I just feel it is going to be a boost for the town and hopefully a boost also for Station Lane which is rather run down.

“Supermarkets tend to lead the way for town centres and if people can see Featherstone is on the up, we hope that will encourage people to shop and stay here and to invest here, all helping to boost the economy.”

Coun Graham Isherwood added: “This major development shows that people have got faith in the town and are willing to invest in it, which is welcome news.

“The stores are going to bring much-needed jobs for local people, which is one of our key priorities.”