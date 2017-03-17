Kids casting call for popular TV series

A popular TV show is looking for children to take part in a new Channel 4 TV series.

Casting for The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds and The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds is under way and the makers - RDF Television - are looking for what they describe as a “diverse group of children to take part in the new series.”

The television series will follow four and five year olds as they take their first steps towards independence and embark on the new challenges of going to school.

The series will follow their development from the moment they meet for the first time, through the forming of friendships to learning social rituals and friendly competition.

The entire process will be observed and monitored by leading scientists and child psychologists who will provide occasional comment on the children’s stages of development.

The producers RDF have previously been behind shows such as Eat Well For Less? for BBC One, 6 Puppies And Us for BBC Two and 100 Year Old Drivers and Dickinson’s Real Deal for ITV.

Parents wanting to apply they can do so here.