‘Killer clowns’ warned by police over scary craze

West Yorkshire Police have said they will arrest and prosecute against frightening others as part of the current killer clown craze.

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Mark Milsom said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about the current clown craze involving people dressing up as clowns to try and frighten others.

“West Yorkshire Police are continuing to receive reports of “clown incidents”.

“Public safety is our priority and we are concerned that one of these incidents may lead to a young or elderly person being harmed, possibly seriously injured.

“While some might view this as a prank there is potential for serious unforeseen consequences. We wish to highlight this concern publicly to perpetrators and encourage them to act more responsibly.

“We will take robust action to arrest and prosecute them where we consider that criminal offences have occurred.”