Kind gesture from shop worker saves school trip

A kind-hearted shop worker came to the aid of a school group after burglars nearly robbed them of the chance of an end-of-term trip out.

Youngsters that are part of a nurture support group at Ossett Academy, feared a trip to Bolton Abbey would have to be shelved after thieves broke into the school and took cash raised for their day out.

They also stole more than 20 laptop computers and equipment used by the group which is for underprivileged youngsters, and those with special needs.

After hearing about the break-in, Simon Capel-Sutcliffe decided to help out.

As an employee at McColl’s, he raffled off a hamper he put together at the Dewsbury Road store in Gawthorpe and was able to rake in more than £140 for the youngsters.

Simon joined the pupils at school on Tuesday morning to enjoy a slice of cake as a big thank you.

Hazel Lord, who is a supervisor for the nurture club at the Storrs Hill Road school, was overwhelmed by the gesture.

She said: “It was really lovely of him, he didn’t need to do this, he was just really upset when he found out what happened.

“We invited him here because the kids just wanted to thank him.

“We are just so grateful and he was over the moon to be there, we all gave him a massive round of applause.”

The burglars used gardening equipment from the school’s memorial garden to prise open a window and get inside.

They then ransacked the building, before making off with the computers and finding the tin containing the money raised for the trip.

Mrs Lord said: “They just trashed the room, the kids had made stuff for Mothers’ Day and they were just trampled on.

“Scenes of Crime officers from the police have been in to take some trainer prints found at the scene and finger prints.

“Whoever did this are scumbags. I get upset thinking about it now.

“Over the years we have raised thousands to take kids to pantomimes and all sorts and somebody breaks in and does this.

“Thanks to Simon we’ve now got enough money to get all the kids an ice cream and maybe even some chips for on the way home.”

The pupils will now go on their trip in July.