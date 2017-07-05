Labrador hurt after copying trampolining Boxer dog on John Lewis advert

Buster the Boxer dog captured the hearts of the nation when he was shown jumping on a trampoline in the John Lewis Christmas television advert.

But tragedy struck for one South Kirkby family when their boisterous Labrador Max copied his antics.

Kate Bossons and Antony Clare rushed their 18-month old pet to the vets after his back leg became impaled on one of the springs on their children’s trampoline.

Max had been bouncing around with the couple’s four sons Ethan, 10, Ashton, eight, Zander, five, and four-year- old Oscar.

Kate said: “Suddenly, I heard a piercing scream and Antony ran out to discover Max suspended mid-air from the trampoline with the spring twisted and caught in his leg.

“My neighbour vaulted the fence to cut him free with bolt cutters otherwise I don’t know what we would have done.

“We then made a quick dash to the vets, with Max screaming in agony.”

Max had the spring removed from his leg under anaesthetic at Chantry Vets in Alvertorpe, Wakefield.

And the practice is now warning owners not to let their dogs copy Buster the Boxer by playing on the trampoline.

Vet Karthika Kanagasundaram said: “Max was extremely lucky not to be seriously injured, so the best advice is not to allow dogs on a trampoline.

“Fortunately the spring didn’t go into a joint or a major artery, and it didn’t sever a tendon.

“He was shaking when he came in as it was a traumatic experience for him.”

Max has made a fully recovery - but he won’t be going back on the family’s trampoline.