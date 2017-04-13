Last chance to nominate hero

It’s the last chance to nominate your favourite selfless volunteer for receive some well-deserved recognition.

The deadline for the Unsung Heroes initiative is fast approaching - and residents are being urged to make sure that unpaid workers do not miss out. The closing date is this Monday, April 17.

The initiative has been organised by the Community Foundation for Wakefield District, in partnership with the Express.

Recently, the community foundation has been helping local volunteer-led organisations by distributing £19,631 from the final tranche of 2015-2017 Comic Relief funding for Wakefield. The five beneficiaries were Eastmoor Community Gardens, Wakefield Whirlwinds Wheelchair Basketball Club, Groundwork, Wakefield, St Catherine’s Church and Urban Dance Theory, pictured.

A nominations panel will assess all the applications at a meeting on April 19 and finalise a shortlist. A professional film crew will then make a short film about each group and how they help locally and this will be used to help market their cause.

The winners will be announced at an awards evening at Unity Works, Westgate, on Friday, June 9. Each shortlisted nominee will be invited, along with one guest, to the event for free.

Nominees must be unpaid volunteers, be delivering something extraordinary, regularly going beyond the call of duty and have a recognised track record in their activity.

They must reside and/or work within the Wakefield district, be aged 16 or over and be nominated by an individual or organisation that they have been active with.

Visit www.wakefieldcf.org.uk/blog/2017/03/do-you-know-a-local-hero or fill in the form below.