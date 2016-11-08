Law firm backs festive appeal

The Community Awareness Programme, Chantry Rotary Club and Wakefield Express’ Christmas Hamper Appeal has had a major boost this week.

Minster Law - which has offices in Wakefield, York and London - has agreed to be the appeal’s Corporate Sponsor for 2016. The company, which specialises in personal injury claims, will be helping the appeal financially by sponsoring the bags in which the hampers will be packed.

Staff at the Wakefield office will also be gathering and packing finished parcels to help towards the target of 1,000 that we have set this year.

Laura Hoole, HR consultant at Minster Law, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting CAP with its Christmas hamper appeal this year. As a business operating in Wakefield, giving back to our local community is something we feel passionate about, and the work CAP does to help disadvantaged people across the city is an extremely important and worthy initiative. We’re proud to be able to help CAP make a real difference in the community and look forward to helping them make this year’s appeal the most successful yet.”

The appeal is now well under way with donations of food and hampers starting to roll in. This year, the amount of food needed to be able to reach our target will be large, so it is more important than ever that our generous readers and friends get their donations in as soon as possible.

There’s only four weeks to go before the hampers will start to be delivered to needy families in our area. Don’t forget - we need food and small gifts for children. All donations should be delivered to the CAP centre on Market Street before November 25.