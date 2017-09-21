Lecturer honoured for excellence

A sports coaching lecturer from Normanton has been honoured with a national award in recognition of his excellence in teaching, scholarship and research.

Sam Messam, who works at Bradford College University Centre, has been awarded a National Teaching Fellowship (NTF) by the Higher Education Academy (HEA).

Mr Messam - who is a former professional basketball player and coach at Bradford Dragons and Basketball England - said: “The award is a tremendous achievement, both personally, and in recognition of the excellent teaching that is on offer across the college.

To be given this kind of recognition, alongside such an illustrious group of HE professionals, from some of the largest universities in the UK, gives me a great sense of pride. My approach to teaching and pastoral care always been student-centred and, along with many other colleagues, I seek to enable student growth through exploration and reflection.

“For me, professionally, having been awarded the NTF adds further credibility and weight to my teaching practice.

“I am immensely proud of the achievement.”