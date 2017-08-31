Leeds Asda manager's #HelloMyNameIs charity song reaches number 8 on iTunes chart

A manager at Asda's Leeds office has released a new song in support of Dr Kate Granger's #HelloMyNameIs campaign.

Dr Granger, from East Ardsley, near Wakefield, died age 34 on last year from a rare cancer but used her final years to launch the campaign, in the hope of encouraging medics to introduce themselves after her own experiences as a patient.

Now Trevor Bird, a manager at Asda House, has written and recorded the Hello My Name Is track - and it is rising on the iTunes download charts.

Mr Bird is a colleague of Chris Pointon, Kate's husband, and the pair have worked together for more than 10 years.

The song is currently at number 8 under the Singer/Songwriter download chart on iTunes.

Mr Bird said: "I’m so proud of how Chris has continued to drive Kate’s legacy, he’s so inspiring to all of us.

"I wanted to do my bit to help, so I got my laptop out with my guitar and thought I might as well try and create a song to see if we could hit this final fundraising target.

"I’m already overwhelmed that the song is at number 8 in the Singer/ Songwriter download chart on ITunes, just goes to show how inspiring Kate was and still is”.

The song is now available to download for 79p on iTunes, and half of the proceeds will be donated to Leeds' St Gemma’s Hospice.

Mr Pointon: “I’m really grateful to all my colleagues who have got behind the campaign so far, and now to Trevor for creating this amazing song in his own time.

"Finding out it’s already at No8 in the singer/songwriter chart is outstanding, I hope everybody gets behind it and buys it – the dream would be for it to get to the No1 spot.”

Staff at Asda have helped raise money and awareness since the campaign first launched.

Mr Pointon is now spending his final week at Asda before taking a year-long career break to take the #HelloMyNameIs on a global tour to countries including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Tasmania, Romania, Ireland and Uruguay.

He added: “This is Kate’s legacy. The person who inspired me most in the world was Kate. She won’t be remembered as the person who died young; she will be remembered as the person who’s changed global healthcare for other people.”

The song is available to download here from iTunes.

